Michael Thompson putts well but delivers a 1-over 73 first round in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
February 06, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Michael Thompson hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Thompson finished his round tied for 101st at 1 over; Patrick Cantlay, Nick Taylor, and Chase Seiffert are tied for 1st at 6 under; Lanto Griffin, Richy Werenski, Robert Streb, and Harold Varner III are tied for 4th at 5 under; and Matthew NeSmith, Matt Jones, Lucas Glover, Aaron Wise, Justin Suh, Greg Chalmers, Charl Schwartzel, Jonathan Byrd, Chez Reavie, Harry Higgs, Max Homa, Charley Hoffman, Kevin Chappell, and Phil Mickelson are tied for 8th at 4 under.
On the 466-yard par-4 ninth, Michael Thompson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Michael Thompson to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 16th hole, Thompson had a 162 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thompson to 1 over for the round.
