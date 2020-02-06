-
Brian Stuard shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
February 06, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Brian Stuard hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Stuard finished his day tied for 95th at 1 over; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 8 under; Patrick Cantlay and Chase Seiffert are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Robert Streb, Harry Higgs, Richy Werenski, Ricky Barnes, Lanto Griffin, Max Homa, Charley Hoffman, and Harold Varner III are tied for 4th at 5 under.
Stuard got a bogey on the 331-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Stuard to 1 over for the round.
On the 513-yard par-5 sixth hole, Stuard reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stuard to even-par for the round.
On the 399-yard par-4 13th, Stuard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stuard to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 16th, Stuard's 157 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to even for the round.
On the 178-yard par-3 17th, Stuard's tee shot went 179 yards to the right rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
