Anirban Lahiri hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Lahiri finished his day tied for 95th at 1 over; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 8 under; Patrick Cantlay and Chase Seiffert are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Robert Streb, Harry Higgs, Richy Werenski, Ricky Barnes, Lanto Griffin, Max Homa, Charley Hoffman, and Harold Varner III are tied for 4th at 5 under.

Lahiri his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Lahiri to 1 over for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 16th, Lahiri had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lahiri to 2 over for the round.

At the 178-yard par-3 17th, Lahiri hit a tee shot 167 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lahiri to 1 over for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 18th hole, Lahiri reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 7 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 over for the round.

On the 188-yard par-3 fifth, Lahiri's tee shot went 182 yards to the right rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 513-yard par-5 sixth hole, Lahiri reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lahiri to 2 over for the round.

At the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Lahiri hit a tee shot 110 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lahiri to 1 over for the round.