Kiradech Aphibarnrat shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
February 06, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Kiradech Aphibarnrat hit 13 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Aphibarnrat finished his day tied for 95th at 1 over; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 8 under; Patrick Cantlay and Chase Seiffert are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Robert Streb, Harry Higgs, Richy Werenski, Ricky Barnes, Lanto Griffin, Max Homa, Charley Hoffman, and Harold Varner III are tied for 4th at 5 under.
After a 287 yard drive on the 502-yard par-5 second, Aphibarnrat chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Aphibarnrat to 1 under for the round.
Aphibarnrat tee shot went 182 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Aphibarnrat to even-par for the round.
On the 573-yard par-5 14th, Aphibarnrat got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Aphibarnrat to even for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Aphibarnrat hit his next to the left intermediate rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 397-yard par-4 15th. This moved Aphibarnrat to 1 over for the round.
