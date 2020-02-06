In his first round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Chris Kirk hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Kirk finished his round tied for 78th at even par; Patrick Cantlay, Nick Taylor, and Chase Seiffert are tied for 1st at 6 under; Lanto Griffin, Richy Werenski, Robert Streb, and Harold Varner III are tied for 4th at 5 under; and Matthew NeSmith, Matt Jones, Xinjun Zhang, Aaron Wise, Justin Suh, Greg Chalmers, Charl Schwartzel, Jonathan Byrd, Max Homa, and Phil Mickelson are tied for 8th at 4 under.

On the 188-yard par-3 fifth, Kirk hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Kirk at 1 over for the round.

On the 513-yard par-5 sixth, Kirk had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kirk to even-par for the round.

After a 219 yard drive on the 418-yard par-4 eighth, Kirk chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kirk to 1 over for the round.

On the 573-yard par-5 14th hole, Kirk reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kirk to even for the round.

At the 397-yard par-4 15th, Kirk got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kirk to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Kirk's 203 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kirk to even-par for the round.

On the 178-yard par-3 17th, Kirk's his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 18th, Kirk reached the green in 3 and sunk a 37-foot putt for birdie. This put Kirk at even for the round.