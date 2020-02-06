Scott Stallings hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Stallings finished his round tied for 100th at 1 over; Patrick Cantlay, Nick Taylor, and Chase Seiffert are tied for 1st at 6 under; Lanto Griffin, Richy Werenski, Robert Streb, and Harold Varner III are tied for 4th at 5 under; and Matthew NeSmith, Matt Jones, Aaron Wise, Xinjun Zhang, Justin Suh, Greg Chalmers, Charl Schwartzel, Doug Ghim, Harry Higgs, Jonathan Byrd, Max Homa, Charley Hoffman, Kevin Chappell, and Phil Mickelson are tied for 8th at 4 under.

Stallings hit his tee shot 291 yards to the fairway bunker on the 446-yard par-4 10th. He ended up getting on the green in 4 and one-putting for a bogey. This moved Stallings to 1 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 12th, Stallings's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

At the 397-yard par-4 15th, Stallings got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Stallings to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 403-yard par-4 16th hole, Stallings had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stallings to 2 over for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 18th hole, Stallings reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Stallings to even for the round.

Stallings tee shot went 171 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Stallings to 1 over for the round.