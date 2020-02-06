-
Henrik Norlander shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
February 06, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Henrik Norlander hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 3 under for the tournament.
On the 573-yard par-5 14th hole, Norlander reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Norlander to 1 under for the round.
After a 259 yard drive on the 543-yard par-5 18th, Norlander chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Norlander to 2 under for the round.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, Norlander hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 fourth. This moved Norlander to 1 under for the round.
At the 188-yard par-3 fifth, Norlander hit a tee shot 192 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Norlander to 2 under for the round.
At the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Norlander hit a tee shot 110 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Norlander to 3 under for the round.
