  • Scott Brown shoots 5-over 77 in round one of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

  • In the opening round of the 2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Scott Brown lands his 167-yard approach 12 feet from the cup at the Pebble Beach par-4 16th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
    Highlights

    Scott Brown birdies No. 16 at AT&T Pebble Beach

