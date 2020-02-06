In his first round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Scott Brown hit 12 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Brown finished his round tied for 152nd at 5 over; Patrick Cantlay, Nick Taylor, and Chase Seiffert are tied for 1st at 6 under; Harold Varner III is in 4th at 5 under; and Matthew NeSmith, Wyndham Clark, Lanto Griffin, Max Homa, Charley Hoffman, Justin Suh, George McNeill, Richy Werenski, Greg Chalmers, Charl Schwartzel, Aaron Wise, and Xinjun Zhang are tied for 5th at 4 under.

Brown got a bogey on the 381-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Brown to 1 over for the round.

After a 207 yard drive on the 513-yard par-5 sixth, Brown chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Brown to even-par for the round.

On the 418-yard par-4 eighth, Brown had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brown to 1 over for the round.

Brown got a bogey on the 466-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brown to 2 over for the round.

At the 446-yard par-4 10th, Brown got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Brown to 3 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 380-yard par-4 11th, Brown went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his triple bogey. He hit his fifth onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Brown to 6 over for the round.

Brown hit his tee at the green on the 202-yard par-3 12th, setting himself up for a long 32-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Brown to 5 over for the round.

On the 573-yard par-5 14th, Brown got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Brown to 6 over for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Brown's 168 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Brown to 5 over for the round.