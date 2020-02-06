Matt Every hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Every finished his day tied for 44th at 2 under; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 8 under; Patrick Cantlay and Chase Seiffert are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Robert Streb, Harry Higgs, Richy Werenski, Ricky Barnes, Lanto Griffin, Max Homa, Charley Hoffman, and Harold Varner III are tied for 4th at 5 under.

On the 381-yard par-4 first, Every had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Every to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 331-yard par-4 fourth hole, Every had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Every to even for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 513-yard par-5 sixth, Every chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Every to 1 under for the round.

At the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Every hit a tee shot 106 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Every to 2 under for the round.

On the 466-yard par-4 ninth hole, Every reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Every to 3 under for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 12th, Every got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 5 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Every to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Every's 115 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Every to 2 under for the round.