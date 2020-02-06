Seamus Power hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at even for the tournament. Power finished his round tied for 78th at even par; Patrick Cantlay, Nick Taylor, and Chase Seiffert are tied for 1st at 6 under; Lanto Griffin, Richy Werenski, Robert Streb, and Harold Varner III are tied for 4th at 5 under; and Matthew NeSmith, Matt Jones, Xinjun Zhang, Doug Ghim, Aaron Wise, Justin Suh, Greg Chalmers, Charl Schwartzel, Jonathan Byrd, Harry Higgs, Max Homa, and Phil Mickelson are tied for 8th at 4 under.

Power hit his tee shot 254 yards to the fairway bunker on the 381-yard par-4 first. He ended up getting on the green in 4 and one-putting for a bogey. This moved Power to 1 over for the round.

After a 320 yard drive on the 502-yard par-5 second, Power chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Power to even for the round.

On the 331-yard par-4 fourth, Power had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Power to 1 over for the round.

On the 188-yard par-3 fifth, Power's tee shot went 199 yards to the primary rough, tee shot was a drop, and his approach went 33 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

At the 466-yard par-4 ninth, Power reached the green in 2 and rolled a 45-foot putt for birdie. This put Power at even-par for the round.

On the 399-yard par-4 13th hole, Power reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Power to 1 under for the round.

On the 573-yard par-5 14th, Power had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Power to even for the round.