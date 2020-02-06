In his first round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Ted Potter, Jr. hit 5 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament.

After a 280 yard drive on the 502-yard par-5 second, Potter, Jr. chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Potter, Jr. to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Potter, Jr. hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 418-yard par-4 eighth. This moved Potter, Jr. to even-par for the round.

Potter, Jr. hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 10th. This moved Potter, Jr. to 1 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 12th, Potter, Jr. hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Potter, Jr. at even for the round.

On the par-5 14th, Potter, Jr.'s approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Potter, Jr. to 1 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 543-yard par-5 18th, Potter, Jr. went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the fairway bunker. He hit his fourth at the green and had a two-putt to finish with a bogey. This moved Potter, Jr. to even-par for the round.