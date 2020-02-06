J.B. Holmes hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish.

On the 381-yard par-4 first, J.B. Holmes had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving J.B. Holmes to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 331-yard par-4 fourth hole, Holmes had a 96 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Holmes to even for the round.

On the 513-yard par-5 sixth hole, Holmes reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 3 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Holmes's 191 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Holmes to even-par for the round.

After a 306 yard drive on the 466-yard par-4 ninth, Holmes chipped his fourth shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Holmes to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 446-yard par-4 10th hole, Holmes had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Holmes to even for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 12th, Holmes's tee shot went 194 yards to the right rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 399-yard par-4 13th hole, Holmes chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved Holmes to 1 under for the round.

On the 573-yard par-5 14th hole, Holmes reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Holmes to 2 under for the round.

Holmes got a bogey on the 403-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Holmes to 1 under for the round.

At the 178-yard par-3 17th, Holmes hit a tee shot 166 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Holmes to 2 under for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 18th, Holmes had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Holmes to 1 under for the round.