Nick Watney hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Watney finished his round tied for 101st at 1 over; Patrick Cantlay, Nick Taylor, and Chase Seiffert are tied for 1st at 6 under; Lanto Griffin, Richy Werenski, Robert Streb, and Harold Varner III are tied for 4th at 5 under; and Matthew NeSmith, Matt Jones, Lucas Glover, Aaron Wise, Justin Suh, Greg Chalmers, Charl Schwartzel, Jonathan Byrd, Chez Reavie, Harry Higgs, Max Homa, Charley Hoffman, Kevin Chappell, and Phil Mickelson are tied for 8th at 4 under.

At the 380-yard par-4 11th, Watney got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Watney to 1 over for the round.

Watney tee shot went 211 yards to the left rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Watney to 2 over for the round.

On the 399-yard par-4 13th hole, Watney reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watney to 1 over for the round.

On the 390-yard par-4 third, Watney had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Watney to 2 over for the round.

At the 331-yard par-4 fourth, Watney got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Watney to 3 over for the round.

At the 188-yard par-3 fifth, Watney hit a tee shot 197 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watney to 2 over for the round.

At the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Watney hit a tee shot 113 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watney to 1 over for the round.