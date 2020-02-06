In his first round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Matt Jones hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Jones finished his round tied for 8th at 4 under with Matthew NeSmith, Lucas Glover, Aaron Wise, Justin Suh, Greg Chalmers, Charl Schwartzel, Jonathan Byrd, Chez Reavie, Harry Higgs, Max Homa, Charley Hoffman, Kevin Chappell, and Phil Mickelson; Patrick Cantlay, Nick Taylor, and Chase Seiffert are tied for 1st at 6 under; and Lanto Griffin, Richy Werenski, Robert Streb, and Harold Varner III are tied for 4th at 5 under.

On the par-4 10th, Matt Jones's 130 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Matt Jones to 1 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 12th, Jones's tee shot went 202 yards to the right rough and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 397-yard par-4 15th hole, Jones chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Jones to 1 under for the round.

Jones got a bogey on the 381-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Jones to even for the round.

On the 390-yard par-4 third hole, Jones reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jones to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 331-yard par-4 fourth hole, Jones had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Jones to 2 under for the round.

At the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Jones hit a tee shot 112 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jones to 4 under for the round.