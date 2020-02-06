In his first round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Lucas Glover hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Glover finished his day tied for 44th at 2 under; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 8 under; Patrick Cantlay and Chase Seiffert are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Robert Streb, Harry Higgs, Richy Werenski, Ricky Barnes, Lanto Griffin, Max Homa, Charley Hoffman, and Harold Varner III are tied for 4th at 5 under.

Glover got a bogey on the 399-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Glover to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 573-yard par-5 14th hole, Glover hit an approach shot from 88 yards to 3 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to 1 under for the round.

At the 403-yard par-4 16th, Glover reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Glover at 2 under for the round.

At the 178-yard par-3 17th, Glover hit a tee shot 166 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Glover to 3 under for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 18th, Glover got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Glover to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Glover's 102 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to 3 under for the round.

On the 513-yard par-5 sixth, Glover had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Glover to 4 under for the round.

On the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Glover's tee shot went 123 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 8 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.