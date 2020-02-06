In his first round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Tim Wilkinson hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Wilkinson finished his day tied for 24th at 3 under; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 8 under; Patrick Cantlay and Chase Seiffert are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Robert Streb, Harry Higgs, Richy Werenski, Ricky Barnes, Lanto Griffin, Max Homa, Charley Hoffman, and Harold Varner III are tied for 4th at 5 under.

At the 446-yard par-4 10th, Wilkinson's tee shot went 257 yards to the fairway bunker, his second shot went 65 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his approach went 133 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Wilkinson to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Wilkinson's 108 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wilkinson to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 399-yard par-4 13th hole, Wilkinson had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wilkinson to 1 under for the round.

On the 381-yard par-4 first hole, Wilkinson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wilkinson to 2 under for the round.

On the 502-yard par-5 second, Wilkinson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wilkinson to 3 under for the round.

On the 513-yard par-5 sixth hole, Wilkinson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wilkinson to 4 under for the round.

Wilkinson got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wilkinson to 4 under for the round.

On the 466-yard par-4 ninth, Wilkinson had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Wilkinson to 3 under for the round.