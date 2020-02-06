Robert Garrigus hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Garrigus finished his day tied for 116th at 2 over; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 8 under; Patrick Cantlay and Chase Seiffert are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Robert Streb, Harry Higgs, Richy Werenski, Ricky Barnes, Lanto Griffin, Max Homa, Charley Hoffman, and Harold Varner III are tied for 4th at 5 under.

On the 502-yard par-5 second hole, Garrigus reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garrigus to 1 under for the round.

At the par-5 sixth, Garrigus chipped in his third shot from 23 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Garrigus to 3 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 106-yard par-3 seventh green, Garrigus suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Garrigus at 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Garrigus hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 466-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Garrigus to 1 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 12th, Garrigus's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 573-yard par-5 14th hole, Garrigus reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 6 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 543-yard par-5 18th, Garrigus went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough. He hit his fourth at the green and had a two-putt to finish with a bogey. This moved Garrigus to 2 over for the round.