In his first round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Bo Van Pelt hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Van Pelt finished his round tied for 142nd at 3 over; Patrick Cantlay and Chase Seiffert are tied for 1st at 6 under; Harold Varner III, Nick Taylor, and Greg Chalmers are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Wyndham Clark, Lanto Griffin, Charley Hoffman, Justin Suh, George McNeill, Richy Werenski, Aaron Wise, Xinjun Zhang, and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 6th at 4 under.

On the 399-yard par-4 13th hole, Van Pelt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Van Pelt to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Van Pelt hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fifth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a double bogey on the par-5 14th. This moved Van Pelt to 1 over for the round.

Van Pelt got a bogey on the 381-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Van Pelt to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Van Pelt's 108 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Van Pelt to 1 over for the round.

After a 281 yard drive on the 513-yard par-5 sixth, Van Pelt chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Van Pelt to even-par for the round.

At the 466-yard par-4 ninth, Van Pelt got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Van Pelt to 3 over for the round.