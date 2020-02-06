-
J.J. Henry shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
February 06, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, J.J. Henry hit 5 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Henry finished his round tied for 124th at 2 over; Patrick Cantlay, Nick Taylor, and Chase Seiffert are tied for 1st at 6 under; Lanto Griffin, Richy Werenski, Robert Streb, and Harold Varner III are tied for 4th at 5 under; and Matthew NeSmith, Matt Jones, Lucas Glover, Aaron Wise, Justin Suh, Greg Chalmers, Charl Schwartzel, Jonathan Byrd, Chez Reavie, Harry Higgs, Max Homa, Charley Hoffman, Kevin Chappell, and Phil Mickelson are tied for 8th at 4 under.
Henry got a bogey on the 390-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Henry to 1 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Henry hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 466-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Henry to 1 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Henry hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fifth shot to the green and had a one-putt for a bogey on the par-5 18th. This moved Henry to 2 over for the round.
