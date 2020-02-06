In his first round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Vaughn Taylor hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Taylor finished his day tied for 74th at even par; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 8 under; Patrick Cantlay and Chase Seiffert are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Robert Streb, Harry Higgs, Richy Werenski, Ricky Barnes, Lanto Griffin, Max Homa, Charley Hoffman, and Harold Varner III are tied for 4th at 5 under.

On the 513-yard par-5 sixth, Taylor had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.

Taylor got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 1 under for the round.

At the 466-yard par-4 ninth, Taylor got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Taylor to even-par for the round.

On the 380-yard par-4 11th, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Taylor's 158 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to even for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Taylor hit his next to the left side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 14th. This moved Taylor to 1 over for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 16th hole, Taylor reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to even-par for the round.