In his first round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Matt Kuchar hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Kuchar finished his day tied for 44th at 2 under; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 8 under; Patrick Cantlay and Chase Seiffert are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Robert Streb, Harry Higgs, Richy Werenski, Ricky Barnes, Lanto Griffin, Max Homa, Charley Hoffman, and Harold Varner III are tied for 4th at 5 under.

On the par-4 first, Kuchar's 144 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kuchar to 1 under for the round.

On the 502-yard par-5 second hole, Kuchar reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-inch putt for birdie. This moved Kuchar to 2 under for the round.

On the 188-yard par-3 fifth, Kuchar's his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 513-yard par-5 sixth, Kuchar had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kuchar to 2 under for the round.

At the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Kuchar hit a tee shot 113 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kuchar to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Kuchar hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 446-yard par-4 10th. This moved Kuchar to 2 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 12th, Kuchar's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 399-yard par-4 13th hole, Kuchar reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kuchar to 2 under for the round.