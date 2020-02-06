In his first round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Alex Cejka hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament.

At the 381-yard par-4 first, Cejka's tee shot went 256 yards to the fairway bunker, his second shot went 98 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his approach went 36 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Cejka to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 502-yard par-5 second hole, Cejka hit an approach shot from 250 yards to 15 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Cejka to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Cejka's 117 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cejka to 2 under for the round.

On the 513-yard par-5 sixth, Cejka had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cejka to 3 under for the round.

Cejka got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cejka to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 466-yard par-4 ninth hole, Cejka had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Cejka to 1 under for the round.

At the 446-yard par-4 10th, Cejka reached the green in 2 and rolled a 37-foot putt for birdie. This put Cejka at 2 under for the round.