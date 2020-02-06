In his first round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Stewart Cink hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Cink finished his round tied for 18th at 3 under; Patrick Cantlay, Nick Taylor, and Chase Seiffert are tied for 1st at 6 under; Harold Varner III is in 4th at 5 under; and Matthew NeSmith, Robert Streb, Wyndham Clark, Lanto Griffin, Max Homa, Charley Hoffman, Justin Suh, George McNeill, Richy Werenski, Greg Chalmers, Charl Schwartzel, Aaron Wise, and Xinjun Zhang are tied for 5th at 4 under.

After a 267 yard drive on the 380-yard par-4 11th, Cink chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Cink to 1 over for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 12th, Cink hit a tee shot 193 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cink to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 573-yard par-5 14th hole, Cink hit an approach shot from 99 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cink to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Cink's 94 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Cink to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 16th hole, Cink had a 70 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cink to 1 under for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 18th hole, Cink reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cink to 2 under for the round.

At the par-5 15th, Cink chipped in his fifth from 5 yards, carding a par. This kept Cink at 2 under for the round.

At the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Cink hit a tee shot 112 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cink to 3 under for the round.