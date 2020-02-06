-
Ryan Armour shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
February 06, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Ryan Armour sinks long birdie putt from off the green at AT&T Pebble BeachIn the opening round of the 2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Ryan Armour sinks a 53-foot putt from off the green to make birdie at the Pebble Beach par-3 17th hole.
In his first round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Ryan Armour hit 14 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament.
Armour hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 10th. This moved Armour to 1 over for the round.
At the 399-yard par-4 13th, Armour got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Armour to 2 over for the round.
On the 397-yard par-4 15th hole, Armour reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Armour to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 16th, Armour's 131 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Armour to even-par for the round.
Armour missed the green on his first shot on the 178-yard par-3 17th but had a chip in from 18 yards for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Armour to 1 under for the round.
On the par-5 18th, Armour's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Armour to 2 under for the round.
