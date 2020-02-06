  • Ryan Armour shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

  • In the opening round of the 2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Ryan Armour sinks a 53-foot putt from off the green to make birdie at the Pebble Beach par-3 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Ryan Armour sinks long birdie putt from off the green at AT&T Pebble Beach

