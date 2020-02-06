David Duval hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 12 over for the tournament. Duval finished his round in 156th at 12 over; Patrick Cantlay and Chase Seiffert are tied for 1st at 6 under; Harold Varner III, Nick Taylor, and Greg Chalmers are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Wyndham Clark, Lanto Griffin, Charley Hoffman, Justin Suh, George McNeill, Richy Werenski, Aaron Wise, Xinjun Zhang, and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 6th at 4 under.

On the 380-yard par-4 11th, Duval had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Duval to 1 over for the round.

On the 573-yard par-5 fifth, Duval had a triple bogey after hitting the green in 6 and two putting. This dropped Duval to 4 over for the day.

At the 397-yard par-4 15th hole, Duval reached the green in 2 and had a disappointing four-putt for double bogey putting him at 6 over for the round.

Duval got a bogey on the 390-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Duval to 9 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 331-yard par-4 fourth hole, Duval had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Duval to 8 over for the round.

On the 188-yard par-3 fifth, Duval's his third shot went 21 yards to the fringe and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 10 over for the round.

On the 418-yard par-4 eighth, Duval had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Duval to 11 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Duval hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 466-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Duval to 12 over for the round.