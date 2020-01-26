In his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Will Gordon hit 6 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Gordon finished his round tied for 22nd at 6 under; Marc Leishman is in 1st at 14 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 11 under; and Brandt Snedeker, Harry Higgs, Patrick Reed, Tom Hoge, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

On the par-4 first, Gordon's 137 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gordon to 1 under for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth hole, Gordon reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gordon to 2 under for the round.

At the 462-yard par-4 seventh, Gordon got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Gordon to 1 under for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Gordon hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 4-feet taking a par. This left Gordon to 1 under for the round.

On the 615-yard par-5 ninth hole, Gordon reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 8 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at even-par for the round.

After a drive to the fairway bunker on the 505-yard par-4 12th hole, Gordon chipped in his fourth from 6 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Gordon at even for the round.

On the 621-yard par-5 13th, Gordon reached the green in 3 and sunk a 35-foot putt for birdie. This put Gordon at 1 under for the round.

On the 570-yard par-5 18th, Gordon had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gordon to 2 under for the round.