Matthew Wolff hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Wolff finished his round tied for 22nd at 6 under; Marc Leishman is in 1st at 14 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 11 under; and Brandt Snedeker, Harry Higgs, Tony Finau, Patrick Reed, Tom Hoge, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

On the 505-yard par-4 12th, Wolff had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Wolff to 1 over for the round.

On the 621-yard par-5 13th hole, Wolff reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wolff to even for the round.

Wolff got a bogey on the 437-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wolff to 1 over for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 15th hole, Wolff reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wolff to even-par for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 18th, Wolff hit his 221 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Wolff to 1 under for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth hole, Wolff reached the green in 3 and sunk a 28-inch putt for birdie. This moved Wolff to 2 under for the round.

After a 325 yard drive on the 615-yard par-5 ninth, Wolff chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wolff to 3 under for the round.