  • Matthew Wolff shoots 3-under 69 in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open

  • In the final round of the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, Matthew Wolff hits his 221-yard approach 5 feet from the cup at the par-5 18th hole. He would two-putt for birdie.
    Highlights

    Matthew Wolff stick approach to set up birdie at Farmers

    In the final round of the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, Matthew Wolff hits his 221-yard approach 5 feet from the cup at the par-5 18th hole. He would two-putt for birdie.