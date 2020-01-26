Doc Redman hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Redman finished his round tied for 64th at even par; Marc Leishman is in 1st at 15 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 12 under; and Brandt Snedeker, Rory McIlroy, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

At the 621-yard par-5 13th, Redman got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Redman to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 480-yard par-4 15th hole, Redman had a 180 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Redman to 1 under for the round.

On the 227-yard par-3 16th, Redman's tee shot went 174 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Redman's 156 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Redman to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 18th, Redman's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Redman to 3 under for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 fifth, Redman had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Redman to 2 under for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Redman had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Redman to 1 under for the round.