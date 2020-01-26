Brandon Wu hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Wu finished his round tied for 55th at 1 under; Marc Leishman is in 1st at 15 under; Jon Rahm, Brandt Snedeker, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Patrick Reed and Tom Hoge are tied for 5th at 10 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 first hole, Wu chipped in his fourth from 4 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Wu at even for the round.

On the 462-yard par-4 seventh, Wu had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wu to 1 over for the round.

At the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Wu hit a tee shot 173 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wu to even-par for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 225-yard par-3 green 11th, Wu suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.

Wu hit his tee shot 282 yards to the fairway bunker on the 505-yard par-4 12th. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Wu to 2 over for the round.

After a 286 yard drive on the 437-yard par-4 14th, Wu chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Wu to 3 over for the round.

At the 227-yard par-3 16th, Wu hit a tee shot 185 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wu to 2 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 570-yard par-5 18th, Wu went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the fairway bunker. He hit his fourth at the green and had a three-putt to finish with a double bogey. This moved Wu to 4 over for the round.