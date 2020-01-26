In his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Cameron Champ hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Champ finished his day tied for 16th at 7 under; Marc Leishman is in 1st at 15 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 14 under; and Brandt Snedeker and Rory McIlroy are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Champ hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 389-yard par-4 second. This moved Champ to 1 over for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 third, Champ's tee shot went 136 yards to the left rough and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Champ's his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a 317 yard drive on the 615-yard par-5 ninth, Champ chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Champ to 2 over for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Champ's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 13th, Champ hit his 201 yard approach to 15 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Champ to 2 over for the round.

Champ got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Champ to 3 over for the round.

On the 227-yard par-3 16th, Champ's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 570-yard par-5 18th, Champ reached the green in 2 and sunk a 40-foot putt for eagle. This put Champ at 2 over for the round.