Collin Morikawa shoots 3-under 69 in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 26, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Collin Morikawa jars 22-footer for birdie at FarmersIn the third round of the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, Collin Morikawa sinks a 22-foot putt to make birdie at the par-3 8th hole.
Collin Morikawa hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Morikawa finished his round tied for 22nd at 6 under; Marc Leishman is in 1st at 14 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 11 under; and Harry Higgs, Brandt Snedeker, Tom Hoge, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 3rd at 10 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Morikawa had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Morikawa to 2 under for the round.
At the 480-yard par-4 15th, Morikawa reached the green in 2 and rolled a 40-foot putt for birdie. This put Morikawa at 3 under for the round.
At the 454-yard par-4 fifth, Morikawa got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Morikawa to 2 under for the round.
After a 306 yard drive on the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Morikawa chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Morikawa to 3 under for the round.
On the 462-yard par-4 seventh, Morikawa had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Morikawa to 2 under for the round.
On the 615-yard par-5 ninth hole, Morikawa reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Morikawa to 3 under for the round.
