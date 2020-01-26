Ben Taylor hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Taylor finished his round tied for 55th at 1 under; Marc Leishman is in 1st at 15 under; Jon Rahm, Brandt Snedeker, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Patrick Reed and Tom Hoge are tied for 5th at 10 under.

On the 451-yard par-4 first, Taylor had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Taylor to 2 over for the round.

At the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Taylor hit a tee shot 173 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 over for the round.

Taylor hit his tee shot 315 yards to the fairway bunker on the 454-yard par-4 10th. He ended up getting on the green in 4 and one-putting for a bogey. This moved Taylor to 2 over for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Taylor's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

At the 505-yard par-4 12th, Taylor's tee shot went 282 yards to the fairway bunker, his second shot went 149 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his approach went 76 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Taylor to 4 over for the round.

On the 570-yard par-5 18th, Taylor had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Taylor to 4 over for the round.