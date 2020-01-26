-
Denny McCarthy putts well but delivers a 2-over 74 final round in the Farmers Insurance Open
January 26, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Denny McCarthy chips in for birdie at FarmersIn the third round of the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, Denny McCarthy chips in from just off the green to make birdie at the par-3 3rd hole.
In his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Denny McCarthy hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. McCarthy finished his round tied for 63rd at even par; Marc Leishman is in 1st at 14 under; Rory McIlroy and Tom Hoge are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Ryan Palmer and Brandt Snedeker are tied for 4th at 10 under.
On the 570-yard par-5 18th hole, Denny McCarthy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 34-inch putt for birdie. This moved Denny McCarthy to 1 over for the round.
McCarthy's tee shot went 294 yards to the fairway bunker and his approach went 34 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 451-yard par-4 first. This moved McCarthy to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, McCarthy's 152 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 1 over for the round.
On the 177-yard par-3 eighth, McCarthy's his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
