In his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Sam Burns hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Burns finished his round tied for 49th at 2 under; Marc Leishman is in 1st at 15 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 12 under; and Brandt Snedeker, Rory McIlroy, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Burns's his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 13th, Burns hit his 234 yard approach to 11 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Burns to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Burns's 133 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to 2 under for the round.

On the 570-yard par-5 18th, Burns had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Burns to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Burns had a 75 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Burns to 4 under for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 third, Burns's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Burns hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 454-yard par-4 fifth. This moved Burns to 2 under for the round.