  • Richy Werenski shoots 2-over 74 in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open

  • In the final round of the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, Richy Werenski holes his 171-yard tee shot to card a hole-in-one at the par-3 8th hole.
    Highlights

    Richy Werenski aces No. 8 at Farmers

    In the final round of the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, Richy Werenski holes his 171-yard tee shot to card a hole-in-one at the par-3 8th hole.