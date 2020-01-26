Richy Werenski hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Werenski finished his round tied for 72nd at 4 over; Marc Leishman is in 1st at 15 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 12 under; and Brandt Snedeker, Rory McIlroy, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the 454-yard par-4 10th, Werenski had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Werenski to 1 over for the round.

Werenski got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Werenski to 2 over for the round.

On the 437-yard par-4 14th, Werenski had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Werenski to 3 over for the round.

On the 443-yard par-4 17th hole, Werenski reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Werenski to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 570-yard par-5 18th hole, Werenski hit an approach shot from 124 yards to 13 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Werenski to 1 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 451-yard par-4 first, Werenski went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Werenski to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Werenski hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth. This moved Werenski to 3 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Werenski hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 454-yard par-4 fifth. This moved Werenski to 4 over for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth hole, Werenski reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Werenski to 3 over for the round.

On the 615-yard par-5 ninth hole, Werenski reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 over for the round.