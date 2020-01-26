  • Jon Rahm comes back from a rocky start in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open

  • In the final round of the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, Jon Rahm hits his 131-yard approach 6 feet from the cup at the par-4 14th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
    Highlights

    Jon Rahm's approach to 6 feet leads to birdie at Farmers

