Jon Rahm hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Rahm finished his day in 2nd at 14 under; Marc Leishman is in 1st at 15 under; and Brandt Snedeker and Rory McIlroy are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

On the 451-yard par-4 first, Jon Rahm had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jon Rahm to 1 over for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 third, Rahm's tee shot went 131 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 5 yards to the left rough, his third shot went 4 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 454-yard par-4 fifth, Rahm chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Rahm to 4 over for the round.

After a 313 yard drive on the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Rahm chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rahm to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 13th, Rahm hit his 229 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Rahm to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Rahm had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rahm to even for the round.

Rahm got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rahm to 1 over for the round.

At the 227-yard par-3 16th, Rahm hit a tee shot 185 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rahm to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Rahm's 131 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rahm to 1 under for the round.

On the 570-yard par-5 18th, Rahm had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Rahm to 2 under for the round.