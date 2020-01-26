In his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Trey Mullinax hit 5 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Mullinax finished his round tied for 78th at 8 over; Marc Leishman is in 1st at 15 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 12 under; and Brandt Snedeker, Rory McIlroy, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Mullinax hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Mullinax at 1 over for the round.

Mullinax got a double bogey on the 437-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Mullinax to 3 over for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 15th, Mullinax had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mullinax to 4 over for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 third, Mullinax's tee shot went 134 yards to the left rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 490-yard par-4 fourth hole, Mullinax chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Mullinax to 4 over for the round.

At the 454-yard par-4 fifth, Mullinax's tee shot went 317 yards to the fairway bunker and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Mullinax to 5 over for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Mullinax had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Mullinax to 4 over for the round.

At the 462-yard par-4 seventh, Mullinax's tee shot went 289 yards to the fairway bunker, his second shot was a drop, and his approach went 58 yards to the green where he two putted for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the fairway bunker, Mullinax hit his next shot to the green and three putted for a bogey on par-5 ninth. This moved Mullinax to 6 over for the round.