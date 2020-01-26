-
Maverick McNealy shoots 3-under 69 in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 26, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Maverick McNealy sinks 18-footer for birdie at FarmersIn the opening round of the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, Maverick McNealy drains an 18-foot putt to make birdie at the Torrey Pines South Course par-5 18th hole.
Maverick McNealy hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. McNealy finished his round tied for 15th at 8 under; Marc Leishman is in 1st at 15 under; Brandt Snedeker is in 2nd at 12 under; and Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 second hole, McNealy had a 94 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McNealy to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, McNealy hit his next to the right side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 sixth. This moved McNealy to 2 under for the round.
On the 621-yard par-5 13th, McNealy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McNealy to 3 under for the round.
After a 266 yard drive on the 437-yard par-4 14th, McNealy chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved McNealy to 2 under for the round.
At the 227-yard par-3 16th, McNealy hit a tee shot 186 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to 3 under for the round.
