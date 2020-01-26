In his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Robby Shelton hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Shelton finished his round tied for 35th at 4 under; Marc Leishman is in 1st at 14 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 11 under; and Harry Higgs, Brandt Snedeker, Tom Hoge, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

At the 225-yard par-3 11th, Shelton hit a tee shot 231 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Shelton to 1 under for the round.

Shelton got a bogey on the 437-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Shelton to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 first, Shelton's 170 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Shelton to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Shelton hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 454-yard par-4 fifth. This moved Shelton to 1 under for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Shelton chipped his third shot to 0 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Shelton to 2 under for the round.

Shelton his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Shelton to 1 under for the round.