Talor Gooch shoots 3-under 69 in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 26, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Talor Gooch hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Gooch finished his round tied for 36th at 4 under; Marc Leishman is in 1st at 15 under; Brandt Snedeker is in 2nd at 12 under; and Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
On the 505-yard par-4 12th, Gooch had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gooch to 1 over for the round.
On the 621-yard par-5 13th hole, Gooch reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gooch to even for the round.
On the 570-yard par-5 18th hole, Gooch reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gooch to 1 under for the round.
Gooch got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gooch to 1 under for the round.
On the 564-yard par-5 sixth hole, Gooch reached the green in 3 and sunk a 28-inch putt for birdie. This moved Gooch to 2 under for the round.
On the 615-yard par-5 ninth, Gooch had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gooch to 3 under for the round.
