  • Joaquin Niemann shoots 3-over 75 in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open

  • In the final round of the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, Joequin Niemann lands his 131-yard approach 4 feet from the cup at the par-4 4th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
    Highlights

    Joaquin Niemann's tight approach leads to birdie at Farmers

