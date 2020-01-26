In his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Joaquin Niemann hit 8 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Niemann finished his round tied for 49th at 2 under; Marc Leishman is in 1st at 15 under; Jon Rahm, Brandt Snedeker, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Patrick Reed and Tom Hoge are tied for 5th at 10 under.

On the par-4 fourth, Niemann's 132 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to 1 under for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Niemann had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Niemann to 2 under for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Niemann hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Niemann to 2 under for the round.

At the 454-yard par-4 10th, Niemann got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Niemann to 1 under for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Niemann hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Niemann at even-par for the round.

At the 437-yard par-4 14th, Niemann got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Niemann to 1 over for the round.

At the 480-yard par-4 15th, Niemann got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Niemann to 3 over for the round.