In his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Cameron Davis hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Davis finished his round tied for 35th at 4 under; Marc Leishman is in 1st at 15 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 12 under; and Brandt Snedeker and Rory McIlroy are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

Davis got a bogey on the 389-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Davis to 1 over for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 fourth hole, Davis reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Davis to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Davis's 152 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to 1 under for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth hole, Davis reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at even for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Davis hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Davis to even-par for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 12th, Davis had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Davis to 1 over for the round.

On the 621-yard par-5 13th, Davis had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Davis to even for the round.

Davis got a bogey on the 437-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Davis to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Davis hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his fifth shot, rolling a one-putt double bogey on the 443-yard par-4 17th. This moved Davis to 3 over for the round.

On the 570-yard par-5 18th, Davis had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Davis to 2 over for the round.