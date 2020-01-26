In his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Zac Blair hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Blair finished his round tied for 22nd at 6 under; Marc Leishman is in 1st at 15 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 12 under; and Brandt Snedeker, Rory McIlroy, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth hole, Blair reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Blair to 1 under for the round.

Blair's tee shot went 272 yards to the fairway bunker and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 454-yard par-4 10th. This moved Blair to even-par for the round.

Blair got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Blair to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to left intermediate rough on the par-5 13th, Blair hit his 225 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Blair to even for the round.

On the 437-yard par-4 14th, Blair had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Blair to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 570-yard par-5 18th hole, Blair hit an approach shot from 83 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Blair to even-par for the round.