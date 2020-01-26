In his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Tyler McCumber hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. McCumber finished his round tied for 20th at 6 under; Marc Leishman is in 1st at 15 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 13 under; and Brandt Snedeker is in 3rd at 12 under.

At the 451-yard par-4 first, McCumber got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved McCumber to 1 over for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 fourth hole, McCumber reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCumber to even-par for the round.

McCumber got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving McCumber to 1 over for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth hole, McCumber reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCumber to even for the round.

McCumber tee shot went 214 yards to the left rough and his approach went 37 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing McCumber to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, McCumber hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 505-yard par-4 12th. This moved McCumber to 2 over for the round.

On the 437-yard par-4 14th, McCumber had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving McCumber to 3 over for the round.

On the 570-yard par-5 18th, McCumber had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McCumber to 2 over for the round.