In his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Dominic Bozzelli hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Bozzelli finished his round in 79th at 9 over; Marc Leishman is in 1st at 15 under; Jon Rahm, Brandt Snedeker, and Tom Hoge are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Patrick Reed, Bubba Watson, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 5th at 10 under.

At the 505-yard par-4 12th, Bozzelli got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Bozzelli to 1 over for the round.

At the 443-yard par-4 17th, Bozzelli got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Bozzelli to 2 over for the round.

On the 570-yard par-5 18th, Bozzelli got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Bozzelli to 3 over for the round.

Bozzelli got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Bozzelli to 4 over for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Bozzelli had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Bozzelli to 5 over for the round.

On the par-5 sixth, Bozzelli's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bozzelli to 4 over for the round.

Bozzelli got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bozzelli to 5 over for the round.

On the 615-yard par-5 ninth, Bozzelli had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Bozzelli to 6 over for the round.