Max Homa posts bogey-free 5-under 67 l in the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 26, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 26, 2020
Highlights
Max Homa nearly aces No. 8 at FarmersIn the final round of the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, Max Homa nearly holes his 172-yard tee shot, landing his ball right by the cup at the par-3 8th hole. He would make the 4-foot putt for birdie.
Max Homa hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, and finished the round bogey free. Homa finished his round tied for 7th at 9 under; Marc Leishman is in 1st at 14 under; Brandt Snedeker is in 2nd at 12 under; and Tom Hoge is in 3rd at 11 under.
At the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Max Homa hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Max Homa to 1 under for the round.
On the 615-yard par-5 ninth, Homa reached the green in 3 and sunk a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Homa at 2 under for the round.
On the 621-yard par-5 13th, Homa had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Homa to 3 under for the round.
On the 570-yard par-5 18th hole, Homa reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Homa to 5 under for the round.
