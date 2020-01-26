  • Max Homa posts bogey-free 5-under 67 l in the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open

  • In the final round of the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, Max Homa nearly holes his 172-yard tee shot, landing his ball right by the cup at the par-3 8th hole. He would make the 4-foot putt for birdie.
    Highlights

    Max Homa nearly aces No. 8 at Farmers

