In his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Sungjae Im hit 9 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Im finished his round tied for 36th at 4 under; Marc Leishman is in 1st at 15 under; Brandt Snedeker is in 2nd at 12 under; and Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the 201-yard par-3 third, Im's tee shot went 137 yards to the left rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth hole, Im reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to even-par for the round.

Im got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Im to 1 over for the round.

At the 225-yard par-3 11th, Im hit a tee shot 232 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to even for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 12th, Im had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Im to 1 over for the round.

Im got a bogey on the 437-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Im to 2 over for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 570-yard par-5 18th, Im chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 1 over for the round.