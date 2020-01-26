In his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Chase Seiffert hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Seiffert finished his round tied for 71st at 3 over; Marc Leishman is in 1st at 15 under; Brandt Snedeker, Jon Rahm, and Tom Hoge are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Patrick Reed, Bubba Watson, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 5th at 10 under.

Seiffert got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Seiffert to 1 over for the round.

On the 621-yard par-5 13th hole, Seiffert reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-inch putt for birdie. This moved Seiffert to even-par for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 15th, Seiffert had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Seiffert to 1 over for the round.

At the 443-yard par-4 17th, Seiffert got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Seiffert to 2 over for the round.

On the par-5 18th, Seiffert's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Seiffert to even for the round.

At the 389-yard par-4 second, Seiffert reached the green in 2 and rolled a 48-foot putt for birdie. This put Seiffert at 1 under for the round.

Seiffert got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Seiffert to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 615-yard par-5 ninth hole, Seiffert hit an approach shot from 109 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Seiffert to 1 under for the round.