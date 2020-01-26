J.J. Spaun hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Spaun finished his round tied for 28th at 5 under; Marc Leishman is in 1st at 14 under; Brandt Snedeker is in 2nd at 12 under; and Tom Hoge is in 3rd at 11 under.

On the par-5 13th, Spaun's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spaun to 1 under for the round.

On the 437-yard par-4 14th, Spaun had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Spaun to even for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 15th hole, Spaun reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spaun to 1 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 443-yard par-4 17th, Spaun went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Spaun to even-par for the round.

Spaun got a bogey on the 389-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spaun to 1 over for the round.

At the 201-yard par-3 third, Spaun hit a tee shot 138 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spaun to even for the round.

At the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Spaun reached the green in 2 and rolled a 41-foot putt for birdie. This put Spaun at 1 under for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Spaun had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Spaun to 2 under for the round.

At the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Spaun hit a tee shot 170 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spaun to 3 under for the round.