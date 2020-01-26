-
Matthew NeSmith shoots 2-under 70 in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 26, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 26, 2020
Matthew NeSmith hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. NeSmith finished his round tied for 30th at 5 under; Marc Leishman is in 1st at 14 under; Rory McIlroy and Tom Hoge are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Ryan Palmer and Brandt Snedeker are tied for 4th at 10 under.
On the 225-yard par-3 11th, NeSmith's his second shot went 35 yards to the right rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 570-yard par-5 18th, NeSmith had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved NeSmith to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 first hole, NeSmith had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved NeSmith to 2 under for the round.
NeSmith hit his tee shot 283 yards to the fairway bunker on the 462-yard par-4 seventh. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved NeSmith to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the primary rough on the 615-yard par-5 ninth hole, NeSmith hit an approach shot from 121 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 2 under for the round.
